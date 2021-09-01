Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,619,000 after purchasing an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Masco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Masco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,208. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

