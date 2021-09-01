Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $346.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Compass Point increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

