MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.37

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 7050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAV. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MAV Beauty Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$92.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.