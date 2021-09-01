Maxcoin Price Up 1.8% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $488,508.68 and approximately $98.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,531.83 or 0.99725914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.77 or 0.00945815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.32 or 0.00481833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00372975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00067536 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

