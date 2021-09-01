Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 4,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 400,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

MAXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $612.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

