MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $54.12 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 1231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,996 shares of company stock worth $10,337,973 in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MaxLinear by 333.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

