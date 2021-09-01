McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises approximately 0.7% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

McKesson stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.99. The stock had a trading volume of 718,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,276. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.18. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

