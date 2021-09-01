MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDU opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

