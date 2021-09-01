MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Financial Survey

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MedAvail alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MedAvail and Progressive Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

MedAvail currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 161.98%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.83 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.88 Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.51 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% Progressive Care -1.07% N/A -6.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.