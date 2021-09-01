MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) PT Lowered to $9.50

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 184.43% from the stock’s current price.

MDVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDVL opened at $3.34 on Monday. MedAvail has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that MedAvail will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

