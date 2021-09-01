MEI Pharma (MEIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MEI Pharma stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.75% of MEI Pharma worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

