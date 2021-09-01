Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Update

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,524,800 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 4,497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 243.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Melrose Industries stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

