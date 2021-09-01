Merculet Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $222,940.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.50 or 0.07462309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.03 or 1.00150879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.01005492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,894,694 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

