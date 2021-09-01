Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 610 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 174.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $594.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $594.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.