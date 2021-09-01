Meristem Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.04. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.