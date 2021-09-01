Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $245,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.
NYSE DRI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.
Darden Restaurants Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
