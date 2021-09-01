Meristem Family Wealth LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Spok as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Spok by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

