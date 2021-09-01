Meristem Family Wealth LLC Takes $329,000 Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.