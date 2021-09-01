Metal (MTL) Price Up 53.7% Over Last Week

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $299.29 million and $1.17 billion worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00009343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.27 or 0.00225772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00843436 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

