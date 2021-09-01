Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $969.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) to post sales of $969.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.00 million and the highest is $970.00 million. Methanex reported sales of $581.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

