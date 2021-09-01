MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MFM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 39,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 1,237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,061 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 459,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.