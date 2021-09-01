MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:MFM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 39,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
