Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $3,201,000.00.

Shares of OSH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 1,258,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,502. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,213,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

