Millennium Management LLC Acquires 24,858 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 210.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 252,525 shares of company stock worth $708,535 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

