Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Universe Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPC opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

