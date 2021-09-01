Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,583 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 149.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 199,870 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

