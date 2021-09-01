Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 345,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 30.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $776.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.