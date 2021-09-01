Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,680 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Riverview Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $162.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVSB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

