Millennium Management LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Nephros worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. Nephros, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEPH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Nephros news, Director Tom Gwydir purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at $84,276.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $65,295. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

