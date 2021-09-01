Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Computer Task Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 186.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

