Millennium Management LLC Sells 28,235 Shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,235 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in INVO Bioscience were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 325,125 shares during the last quarter. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $40.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -1.13.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

