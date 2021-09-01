MintMe.com Coin Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $451,893.80 and approximately $3,159.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,741.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.95 or 0.07779781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $649.65 or 0.01332860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00373731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00138905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00620516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00379497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00351753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006080 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.