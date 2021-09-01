Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $65.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $11.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 206.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $67.12 million, with estimates ranging from $3.92 million to $163.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

Several analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.73.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $170.91. 8,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,212. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average is $165.94. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $130.60 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.