Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $245,738.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $556.16 or 0.01146168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and $245,738.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00067157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00134679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00160591 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,579.86 or 0.07377537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,540.50 or 1.00034399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.69 or 0.00819569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.01000956 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 46,100 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

