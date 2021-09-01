Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.59.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 377,390 shares of company stock worth $7,554,448. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mission Produce by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.