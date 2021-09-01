Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,860 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 300.0% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.23. 60,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,096. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

