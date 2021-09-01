Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 281 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

VOO traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $416.09. 185,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

