Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 57,096 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $40,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

