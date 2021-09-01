MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MJNE remained flat at $$0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. MJ has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.67.

Get MJ alerts:

MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. MJ had a return on equity of 137.87% and a net margin of 525.43%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.