Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Model N alerts:

NYSE MODN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,850. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.