Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after buying an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,835,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

