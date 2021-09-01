Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,319 shares during the quarter. Momo accounts for 5.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned about 1.21% of Momo worth $30,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at $10,679,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at $9,614,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the period. Islet Management LP grew its position in Momo by 70.2% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,361,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 561,222 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 467,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.90.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 172,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

