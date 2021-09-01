Morgan Stanley Buys 137,996 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 640.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 682.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 79,203 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.56 million, a PE ratio of -73.17 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

