Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Terminix Global worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.