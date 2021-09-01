Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 875,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of SFL worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 244.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $83,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.08. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.06.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.