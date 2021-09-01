Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce $13.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.81 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $11.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $57.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.93 billion to $57.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $57.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.81 billion to $57.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Argus increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 177,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,686. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

