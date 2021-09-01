Morgan Stanley Sells 249,202 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 52,585 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,969 shares of company stock worth $697,173. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

