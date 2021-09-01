Morgan Stanley Sells 343,594 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 343,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Whiting Petroleum worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $3,836,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLL shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -83.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

