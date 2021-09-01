Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys £1,595 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,595 ($2,083.88).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 121 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85).

MAB1 opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £765.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 637.86 ($8.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,309.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,205.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

