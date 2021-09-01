Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 72,659 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Motive Capital by 20.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 483,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Motive Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Motive Capital in the first quarter worth about $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

