MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 52-Week High at $640.00

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $640.00 and last traded at $639.49, with a volume of 999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $629.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $586.97 and its 200 day moving average is $499.23. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $215,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $214,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

